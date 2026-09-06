TMC Leader Kajal Ghosh Arrested in Darjeeling in Alleged Land Forgery Case Involving Elderly Woman’s Property

Darjeeling, West Bengal: Darjeeling District Police have arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former booth president Kajal Ghosh in connection with an alleged land forgery case.

According to Assistant Public Prosecutor Soumitra Sinha Sarkar of the ACJM Court, the case centres on a land dispute in which a 72-year-old woman’s property was illegally encroached upon. The land had originally been allotted to her by the CPI(M) government in 1980-81, as per reports.

According to reports, investigators found that coercion or forged documents were allegedly used to manipulate land records. The accused, described as a highly influential individual, is alleged to have got a portion of vested (government) land mutated in his own name.

Based on the FIR and submissions by the defence, the court remanded Ghosh to three days of police custody. The investigation remains ongoing, with further evidence still being examined.

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The FIR also names Ghosh’s wife as the second accused. She is believed to be absconding and has not yet been arrested.

