TMC Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya Arrested After 80 Lakh Cash And Government Relief Material Seizures

North 24 Parganas: The West Bengal Police arrested Dipankar Bhattacharya, a prominent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the sitting Chairman of the Baduria Municipality.

The arrest followed an intensive police operation that uncovered Rs. 80 lakh in cash along with massive stockpiles of stolen government relief materials.

The investigation came to light late Sunday night when residents in the Pura area grew suspicious after spotting heavily loaded vans moving goods out of a TMC party office under the cover of darkness.

Witnesses also observed individuals burning piles of official documents outside the premises in a clear attempt to destroy evidence.

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Acting on immediate tips, a police team raided the party office and a nearby secluded farmhouse, seizing approximately 4,000 government-issued relief tarpaulins.

Bhattacharya managed to evade law enforcement throughout Monday, sparking a brief manhunt. However, investigators tracked the municipal chief down to a secret location, where the Baduria police apprehended him.

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Following up on the arrest, police conducted a targeted search of a computer training centre located right next to the chairman's residence, a facility to which Bhattacharya reportedly held the exclusive keys.

Inside, detectives discovered and seized Rs. 80 lakh in hard cash along with additional bundles of government relief tarpaulins.

Residents have accused the municipal administration of deliberately hoarding essential relief materials meant for impoverished citizens affected by natural disasters, alleging plans to sell them illegally on the open market.

Following the massive recovery, opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lodged formal written complaints at the Baduria Police Station, demanding a transparent investigation into the broader financial misconduct.

The West Bengal Police have registered multiple cases against Bhattacharya involving the misappropriation of government property, destruction of evidence, and financial fraud.