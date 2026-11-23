Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lodged a complaint at the Kalighat Police Station alleging the fabrication of affidavits to sway a dispute before the Election Commission over a party’s name and election symbol, while Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman arrived at the station in connection with the matter.

The move follows a zero FIR filed on Friday by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Girish Park Police Station against Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar, and other BJP leaders and members.

Representing the Mamata Banerjee camp, Subhashish Chakraborty filed the complaint at the Kalighat Police Station, naming MLA Ritabrata Banerjee and Arup Roy, alongside Sanjay Sarkar (Officer-in-Charge of the Nanur Police Station), Sub-Inspector Golak Ghosh, and several other police personnel and civic volunteers attached to the same police station.

According to the complaint, forged affidavits were prepared in an attempt to influence proceedings before the Election Commission in the dispute over a party's name and symbol.

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It alleges that between October 23 and October 27, police personnel and civic volunteers from Nanur Police Station collected personal details of ordinary citizens from the electoral rolls of nearby villages and inserted them into pre-prepared affidavits.

In connection with the matter, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman arrived at the Kalighat Police Station on Monday.

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The affidavit complaint comes days after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee filed a zero FIR at the Girish Park Police Station on Friday against Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar, and other BJP leaders and members. The complaint accuses them of allegedly "threatening, intimidating, coercing and making obnoxious statements" against the police machinery as well as "creating unrest in society."