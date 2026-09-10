TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Personal Assistant Sumit Roy Arrested By CID in Jhargram Land Scam Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police has arrested Sumit Roy, reportedly associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with an alleged land scam case in Jhargram.

Roy, described as a personal assistant to the Diamond Harbour MP, was taken into custody by the state investigating agency as part of its probe into alleged irregularities surrounding land transactions in the Jhargram area.

According to reports, the CID has been investigating allegations of fraudulent land deals and suspected financial irregularities linked to the case. The agency is examining the role of several individuals and questioning those suspected to have information about the alleged transactions.

Roy’s arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation. The investigating agency is expected to question him about the alleged land transactions and his possible links with other individuals under the scanner.

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The case pertains to allegations of land dealings in Jhargram, with investigators looking into claims of manipulation and irregularities in the transfer or acquisition. Officials are also examining relevant documents and financial transactions as part of the probe.

Following the arrest, the accused is expected to be produced before a court, where the investigating agency may seek custody for further questioning. The court will decide the next course of action based on the submissions of the prosecution and the defence.

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The development has also acquired political significance, given Roy’s reported association with Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The investigation could lead to further questioning if the agency finds additional links during its probe.

The TMC and those associated with the accused are expected to respond to the allegations and arrest. It remains to be established whether the allegations against Roy will be substantiated during the investigation.

The CID has not yet publicly established the final extent of Roy’s alleged involvement, and the investigation remains underway.

Authorities are continuing to examine records and other evidence related to the alleged land transactions. Further arrests or questioning cannot be ruled out as investigators proceed with the probe.

The case is likely to remain under close political and legal scrutiny, particularly amid ongoing allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling TMC and opposition parties in West Bengal.