TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Z+ Security Cover Downgraded on First Day of BJP Government

The Z-plus category security cover provided to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has been downgraded following a fresh security review conducted on Monday, the first day of the new BJP-led government assuming office.

According to official sources, Banerjee will now receive security commensurate with that provided to an ordinary Member of Parliament.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a prominent face of the TMC, had been enjoying Z-plus security -- the highest level of protection usually extended to high-risk VIPs and involving CRPF commandos -- for several years.

The TMC lost to the BJP in the recently conducted West Bengal elections after fifteen years of rule.