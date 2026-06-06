TMC Rebellion Escalates: 20 Rebel MPs To Head to Delhi, Eye 'Separate Grouping' Amid Party Split

New Delhi/Kolkata: In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as many as 20 rebel MPs are reportedly set to converge in the national capital over the next two days, signaling a major rupture in the party that has long been synonymous with Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

According to exclusive details accessed by Republic Bangla, the rebel lawmakers are scheduled to move to Delhi as early as tomorrow and will hold key meetings to strategize their next steps. Sources said that the group plans to submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking recognition for a separate grouping outside Mamata Banerjee's control.

The rebellion, which has been simmering for weeks, has now shifted decisively to Delhi. Multiple TMC MPs are reportedly preparing to camp in the capital to press their demands and formalize their break from the parent party. Insiders describe the developments as the "final nail" in the ongoing TMC breakup.

Compounding the turmoil, most of the party's Rajya Sabha MPs are now said to be scattered, with several distancing themselves from the core leadership in Kolkata. The internal dissent has spread across both houses of Parliament, raising serious questions about the future unity of the TMC.

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In another claim that could further weaken Mamata Banerjee's position, senior TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has asserted support from as many as 61 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly. If validated, this backing would represent a substantial chunk of the party's legislative strength shifting away from the Chief Minister.

Party watchers suggest that, in the wake of the rebellion, only about 9% of the TMC's organizational strength may remain firmly aligned with Mamata Banerjee, pointing to a near-total erosion of support within key segments of the party.

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