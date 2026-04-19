TMC's Brokers Will Be Driven Out Of Bengal's Markets: PM Modi in Medinipur

Medinipur: With just a few days left for the West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a direct appeal to voters to elect a BJP government, promising a "double-engine" administration that would directly benefit farmers.

He said that the ruling TMC's brokers will also be driven out of Bengal's markets, so that farmers can get fair prices for their produce.

Addressing the gathering in Medinipur, the Prime Minister promised accountability for the current administration's actions while outlining a future of development and security under a BJP Chief Minister.

Announcing the promise of direct deposit into farmers' accounts under their government, he pledged to eliminate middlemen in agricultural markets, stating, “Make a BJP CM here, and then the PM and CM together will directly deposit Rs 9,000 of the Kisan Samman Nidhi into every farmer's account. TMC's brokers will also be driven out of Bengal's markets, so that farmers can get fair prices for their produce. This is Modi's guarantee.”

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He assured that a future BJP government would work for all citizens, specifically targeting those responsible for corruption.

"I have come to assure you that the BJP government will work for the welfare and development of all. But it will hold the oppressors and looters fully accountable. The accounting will be done meticulously, one by one," he pledged.

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Focusing on the economic potential of the state, particularly in the agricultural and fisheries sectors, PM Modi promised a "Blue Revolution" in Bengal, citing the success of fish production in BJP-ruled states.

"Double-engine government will expand the Blue Revolution. The BJP govt will make Bengal self-reliant in the production of fish. In the last decade, record production of fish has been recorded in BJP-ruled states. In Bihar, fish production has doubled, and in Odisha, it has increased more than 150%," he said.

PM Modi also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of institutionalising corruption and "Maha Jungle Raj".

"In 15 years, they have earned a PhD in looting," PM Modi told the crowd.

Positioning the BJP as an alternative in the assembly elections, he vowed that "aggressors and looters" will be dealt with and assured the youth of better employment opportunities.

"I want to assure that the BJP will do Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, but the aggressors and looters will be identified and dealt with. I want to assure the youth of Bengal that the BJP govt will give allowance and an appointment letter through the Rozgar Mela. However, those who have done injustice to thousands of youth will not be spared," he said.

This comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4.