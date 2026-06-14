TMC's Kunal Ghosh Meets Mamata After 3-Hour CID Interrogation in Signature Forgery Case; Says, 'I Am Cooperating'

Kolkata, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh was questioned for over three-and-a-half hours by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday in connection with an alleged signature forgery case. Ghosh arrived at the CID office in the afternoon following a notice issued by the agency. After completing his questioning, he proceeded directly to the residence of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking briefly to reporters when asked about the interrogation, Ghosh said, “I am cooperating, that’s all.”

The CID had summoned Ghosh and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in the ongoing signature forgery investigation. Earlier in the day, Ghosh had told ANI that he was reporting as a witness and reiterated his willingness to assist the probe.

“I have to report at 3:30 pm, they have called me as a witness for an investigation. I have always cooperated, and in this case, I will also cooperate. I have already appeared once, and perhaps there are further questions now,” he had stated before heading to the CID office.

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This marks the latest development in the case, with the CID continuing its scrutiny of the alleged irregularities involving signatures.