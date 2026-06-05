TMC's Troubles Deepen: Ex-MLA Saokat Molla Arrested by NIA, Another Leader Held as Crisis Mounts

West Bengal: The Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s troubles escalated on Friday, when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained former party MLA Saokat Molla in connection with the Bhangar blast case, while other party figures faced legal investigation in separate cases.

Molla, a former Canning Purba legislator, was detained on March 19 following a lengthy NIA operation relating to the inquiry into a crude bomb explosion in Dakshin Bamunia village, South 24 Parganas district. The blast, which allegedly occurred as bombs were being constructed ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, killed one person and badly injured three more.

Earlier in the day, the NIA declared Molla absconding and conducted searches in many places linked to him. Investigators believe he tried to flee arrest after learning about the agency's operations. According to sources, he allegedly escaped his home on a motorcycle before NIA officers arrived.

The agency monitored his travels using surveillance and eventually apprehended him near Kolkata. Investigators were also looking into rumors that Molla had been engaging lawyers about a potential court surrender. According to sources, officials believe he may attempt to cross into Bangladesh to avoid capture.

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Searches, arrests and a widening investigation

The NIA searched eight locations as part of the ongoing investigation, including Molla's home and suspected hideouts. According to agency sources, Saokat Molla was spotted in Kolkata on Wednesday, when he met with various party members. Locals also claimed to have seen him in Jibantala, and call location data purportedly placed him in the vicinity.

As the hunt continued, Molla's wife and daughter-in-law arrived at the family home. They reportedly informed detectives that no notice had been served and that they were unaware of his location. Both were questioned throughout the operation.

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Late Thursday, the NIA arrested another suspect, Sainur Molla, who is accused of transporting the bombmakers engaged in the attack.

In a statement released by the agency, the NIA said, “With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the Scorpio car used to transport the bomb makers who were killed and injured in the explosion, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three. The explosion had taken place while crude bombs were being manufactured by the accused and their aides ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections."

The agency further stated, “A total of eight locations, including the residence and suspected hideouts of former MLA and absconder Saokat Molla – a prime suspect and conspirator in the case – were searched as part of today’s operations. Premises linked with other accused and suspects in the case were also subjected to extensive searches. The searches led to the recovery and seizure of several incriminating materials, documents, electronic devices and digital evidence, which have been sent for forensic examination.”

According to investigations, Sainur allegedly drove the Scorpio car that transported the deceased and injured victims following the explosion. According to the NIA, he first took them to a nearby hospital before transporting them to another location and handed them over to an ambulance. The ambulance driver had already been detained and is currently in judicial prison. The central agency has stated that attempts are ongoing to locate additional absconding defendants in the case.

The probe is based on the March explosion in Dakshin Bamunia hamlet, when crude bombs allegedly burst while being built. Following the incident, the Indian Secular Front demanded an NIA investigation, which the government agency took over. In April, the NIA apprehended Ahidul Islam Molla in Bijoyganj Bazar, South 24 Parganas district. The agency classified him as a co-conspirator in bomb-making activities and efforts to remove evidence following the explosion.

Separate legal troubles pile pressure on TMC

Molla's arrest comes as numerous other TMC leaders face legal problems. Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Susanta Kumar Ghosh is still on the run in an extortion case being investigated by Kolkata Police. Officers carried out a raid in Odisha's Puri district on June 4, based on intelligence, but Ghosh and his companions allegedly fled before police arrived.

His truck was eventually captured near Belda, when police detained and arrested his driver, Sujit Kumar Chowdhury. Efforts to locate the councilman continue.

Meanwhile, former TMC vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar was detained earlier this week on suspicions of harassing a woman and illegally occupying her property for years after initially entering the premises as a tenant. Following his arrest, police led him to the contested property, where BJP supporters allegedly flung eggs at him and screamed insults.

Internal revolt adds to party's woes

The legal problems come amid what is being termed as the most significant internal crisis in Mamata Banerjee's party since its formation in 1998. The turmoil began after 60 of the party's 80 MLAs allegedly rebelled against the leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. The Assembly Speaker later selected Ritabrata as Leader of the Opposition, intensifying the political unrest.