TMC Split Deepens: Names of 19 Breakaway MPs Who Signed Letter Revealed | Check Full list

New Delhi: In a major development that could have significant political ramifications in West Bengal, sources have claimed that 19 out of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who are part of the reported breakaway group had submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18.

According to sources, the move is being viewed as a crucial step in the unfolding political churn within the ruling TMC, which has already witnessed a series of high-profile resignations and internal dissent in recent days.

The names of the 19 MPs, as accessed by sources, are:

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Satabdi Roy Bapi Haldar Dr. Sharmila Sarkar Prasun Bandyopadhyay Jagadish Barma Basunia Asit Kumar Mal Arup Chakraborty Rachna Banerjee Saayoni Ghosh Khalilur Rahaman Abu Taher Khan Yusuf Pathan Mitali Bag Mala Roy Kalipada Soren Deepak Adhikari June Malia Partha Bhowmick

Sources, however, did not disclose the identity of the 20th MP, whose name is reportedly absent from the list shared with the Speaker's Office.

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Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

This move comes amid growing internal tensions within the TMC following the party's underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which has reportedly led to a widening rift between the party veterans and the central leadership headed by Mamata Banerjee.

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New Delhi: In a major development that could have significant political ramifications in West Bengal, sources have claimed that 19 out of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who are part of the reported breakaway group had submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18.

According to sources, the move is being viewed as a crucial step in the unfolding political churn within the ruling TMC, which has already witnessed a series of high-profile resignations and internal dissent in recent days.

Meanwhile, reports of rebel TMC MPs meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP leaders in West Bengal have triggered speculation of a possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, no official merger has been confirmed. Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split.