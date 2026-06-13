TMC Turmoil Intensifies: Saugata Roy Voices Anguish at Party Colleagues Over Desertions, Meets Mamata at Her Residence

Kolkata, West Bengal: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) grappled with escalating internal discord on Friday as senior leader Saugata Roy openly expressed distress over a continuing wave of desertions, even as he arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence for a crucial high-level party meeting.

When asked about reports of fellow TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Satabdi Roy holding formal discussions with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, a visibly upset Roy simply remarked, “I am sad.”

Roy, a veteran parliamentarian, sharply criticised the growing trend of party leaders switching sides, describing the rush to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as “unethical.”

Speaking to ANI, he voiced deep concern over the shifting loyalties, which have accelerated following the party’s setbacks in the recently concluded 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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“In my view, switching parties or talking about joining the NDA so soon is unethical,” Roy asserted.

The senior leader also addressed rising internal tensions within the party. He responded to recent remarks by MP Kalyan Banerjee, who had openly questioned the leadership of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday.

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Amid speculation that as many as 20 rebel TMC MPs may be preparing to leave the party, Roy emphasised his ongoing efforts to hold the organisation together through personal outreach. He cited a recent conversation with party leader Saayoni Ghosh, noting, “I spoke to Saayoni four or five days ago, and she was saying she would stay with the party and Mamata Banerjee.”