What to Expect from PM Modi's Visit to France and Slovakia?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake a strategically timed diplomatic tour to France and Slovakia, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and positioning India ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit where world leaders will converge to address pressing global challenges.

The visit comes at a crucial juncture in international diplomacy. In France, PM Modi is scheduled to hold high-level bilateral discussions with President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders are expected to review and deepen cooperation across key areas including defence, technology, climate change, and strategic partnerships. France has been one of India’s most reliable partners in Europe, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, and this meeting is likely to build on existing defence deals and explore new avenues for collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and space.

Following France, the Prime Minister’s itinerary includes Slovakia, marking a significant outreach to Central Europe. This leg is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement, trade, and investment flows. Slovakia, known for its robust automotive and engineering sectors, offers opportunities for Indian businesses in manufacturing and technology partnerships.

A key highlight of the broader diplomatic context surrounding the visit is the growing attention on a potential reset in India-US relations. With US President Donald Trump back in the global spotlight, observers are closely watching for any signals or parallel engagements that could pave the way for improved Modi-Trump rapport. This dynamic adds an extra layer of interest to Modi’s European engagements, as outcomes could influence broader transatlantic and Indo-Pacific alignments.

Advertisement

The G7 Summit itself is anticipated to be dominated by discussions on global security, international trade, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Issues such as the situation in Ukraine, supply chain resilience, energy security, and the rise of new economic blocs are likely to feature prominently. India, though not a G7 member, plays an influential role as a voice of the Global South and a key partner in multilateral forums. Modi’s pre-summit visits are seen as an effort to build consensus, articulate India’s positions, and ensure its strategic interests are reflected in the final outcomes.

Analysts suggest the visit underscores India’s proactive foreign policy of engaging multiple power centres simultaneously. By strengthening ties with France, a bridge between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and reaching out to Slovakia, New Delhi aims to diversify partnerships, boost economic diplomacy, and prepare the ground for substantive contributions at the G7.

Advertisement

This tour might include joint statements on shared values, announcements on trade and investment, and possibly new defence or technology MoUs with France. The visit is also likely to see cultural and diaspora outreach, reinforcing people-to-people ties.