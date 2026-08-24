TN CM Vijay Announces That TVK Govt Will Abandon the Plans to Set Up a New Airport in Parandur

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday announced that his government would abandon steps taken to establish a new airport at Parandur, saying the project would affect agricultural land and disrupt the livelihoods of farmers and residents.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said Chennai's Meenambakkam airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), currently has the capacity to handle 30 million passengers annually. He said a new airport was needed considering the city's growing requirements, industrial development and increasing cargo transportation.

However, the Chief Minister said the new airport should be located at a place where agricultural land and residential areas are minimally affected. Vijay said he had visited Eganapuram and other villages on January 20, 2025, and listened to the grievances of people protesting against the proposed airport at Parandur and surrounding villages.

"I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," he said. The Chief Minister said farmers were the backbone of the country and expressed support for those protesting to protect their agricultural land.

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Vijay said he had already opposed the Parandur airport project at a public meeting in Vikravandi in October 2024, while stressing that he supported industrial development and the role of airports in it. "However, this project should not be located in Parandur. The government must reconsider this project," he said, adding that an alternative location should be identified where minimum agricultural land is affected, and people's livelihoods are not disrupted.

He said detailed consultations were held with senior officials and experts regarding the establishment of a new airport. "To fulfil the promise I made to the people that day... the steps taken to establish a new airport in Parandur will be abandoned by this government," Vijay said.

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