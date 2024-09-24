Published 18:37 IST, September 24th 2024
To Avoid Adulteration, Mishri, Dry Fruits Must Be Offered As Prasad Instead Of Laddus: Seers' Body
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad said instead of laddus, mishri, cardamom seeds and dry fruits should be offered to deities as 'bhog'
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
To Avoid Adulteration, Mishri, Dry Fruits Must Be Offered As Prasad Instead Of Laddus: Seers' Body | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:37 IST, September 24th 2024