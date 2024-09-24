sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:37 IST, September 24th 2024

To Avoid Adulteration, Mishri, Dry Fruits Must Be Offered As Prasad Instead Of Laddus: Seers' Body

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad said instead of laddus, mishri, cardamom seeds and dry fruits should be offered to deities as 'bhog'

Reported by: Digital Desk
To Avoid Adulteration, Mishri, Dry Fruits Must Be Offered As Prasad Instead Of Laddus: Seers' Body
18:37 IST, September 24th 2024