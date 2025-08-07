Toddler Killed After Teen's Car Runs Over Him In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: In a disturbing incident, a car driven by a minor boy fatally struck a two-year-old child in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred in Alkapuri two days ago. The victim, Rishik Tiwari, was 1.5 years old.

According to reports, the driver, a sixteen-year-old named Kishore, was operating the vehicle. Kishore, who lives in a rented house nearby, was reportedly taking his father, who had visited from their village, on a drive when the incident happened. The accused is a student at a local school, reports said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced online, shows the car approaching from one direction and running over the child, who was walking from the opposite side. The child died at the scene. A woman, seen following the child in the footage, rushed to pick him up after he was hit. The incident caused widespread panic in the area.

Several other cars were parked along the lane at the time. Locals reported that the child was playing outside his house just before the accident. He had been in his grandmother’s lap, but when she put him down to prepare a plate for puja, the child ran into the street and was struck by the passing car. The woman seen picking up the child in the CCTV footage is his grandmother, who even tried to chase the car.

The child’s family rushed him to a private hospital on 80 Feet Road and later to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The child was one of twin brothers born to his parents.