Commuters Alert: Toll Charges Across Country To Go Up By 4 Per Cent

Toll Tax Increased by 4-5% Across India | Check New Rates for Your Vehicle Here | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Travellers across India would now have to pay more for their road journey as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) implemented a toll rate hike starting April 1, 2025. The revised rates are expected to impact both commuters and commercial operators across, especially ones travelling via key routes such as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Lucknow highways and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The updated toll rates apply to all national highways and expressways and are part of an annual revision process linked to changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation.

This marks the second toll increase within a year, the first being in June last year.

As per the notice, light vehicles such as cars will see a rise of Rs 55 to 10 per trip, while heavy vehicles will experience a steeper hike of Rs 20 to 25.

Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for Your Vehicle on Highways From April 1, 2025: