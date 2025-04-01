sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 1st 2025, 18:10 IST

Commuters Alert: Toll Charges Across Country To Go Up By 4 Per Cent

This marks the second toll increase within a year, the first being in June last year.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
At least 200 people blocked the National Highways 9 and 24 at the Ghazipur border
Toll Tax Increased by 4-5% Across India | Check New Rates for Your Vehicle Here | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Travellers across India would now have to pay more for their road journey as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) implemented a toll rate hike starting April 1, 2025. The revised rates are expected to impact both commuters and commercial operators across, especially ones travelling via key routes such as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Lucknow highways and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The updated toll rates apply to all national highways and expressways and are part of an annual revision process linked to changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation.

This marks the second toll increase within a year, the first being in June last year.

As per the notice, light vehicles such as cars will see a rise of Rs 55 to 10 per trip, while heavy vehicles will experience a steeper hike of Rs 20 to 25.

Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for Your Vehicle on Highways From April 1, 2025:

  • Delhi-Meerut Expressway (Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut):
    Cars & Jeeps: Rs 170 (up from Rs 165)
    Light commercial vehicles & Buses: INR 275
    Trucks: Rs 580
  • Chhijarsi Toll Plaza on NH-9:
    Cars: Rs 175 (up from Rs 170)
    Light commercial vehicles: Rs 280
    Buses & Trucks: Rs 590
  • Ghaziabad to Meerut (NH-9):
    All vehicles: Toll increase from Rs 70 to Rs 75
  • For Vehicles with More than 7 Axles:
    Toll increase: Rs 590 per trip
     

Published April 1st 2025, 15:54 IST