'Tomorrow, It Could Be Your Mother, Sister, Wife or Daughter': Jr NTR Threatens Legal Action Over AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video

Actor Jr NTR has strongly condemned the circulation of an AI-morphed video of the popular Chuttamalle song, calling the content “disgusting, sick and shameless” and vowing to pursue legal action against those involved in its creation and spread.

In a post on X, the star wrote, “Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where ‘Matrudevo Bhava’ is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words.”

He directly addressed the creators, stating: “To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.”

Jr NTR urged the public not to engage with the material: “Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.”

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Highlighting the broader implications of AI misuse, he appealed to authorities: “This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI.”

The Chuttamalle song also featured actress Janhvi Kapoor, who raised concerns about the misuse of AI and warned of legal action against those involved in creating AI-generated fake videos of her.

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In a post on X, Janhvi wrote, “It’s disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don’t create, share or promote such content. This is a clear misuse of AI. Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved.”