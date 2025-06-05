Top 3 Lapses In Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Incident

As investigations continue into the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities and over 30 injuries, several lapses have been identified that contributed to the incident.

Here are the three lapses that led to the tragedy:

1. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Claims BCCI Was Unaware of the Event

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was not informed about the planned victory parade. He mentioned that management was instructed to cancel the event after he became aware of the incident. Dhumal emphasized the need for proper arrangements in the future, noting that spectators inside the stadium were unaware of the unfolding tragedy outside.

"This is a very unfortunate incident... We had no information that such an event was being planned... If such events are planned in the future, then proper arrangements should be made... Those who were sitting inside the stadium had no information about the incident," Dhumal told ANI.

2. Proximity of Bengaluru's High Ground Police Station to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Despite the High Ground Police Station being just 2 km from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, crowd control measures were insufficient. The overwhelming number of attendees led to chaos and difficulties in managing the situation effectively.

3. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Was Unaware of the Situation Outside the Stadium

Criticism has been directed at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for allegedly being unaware of the situation outside the stadium and allowing celebrations to continue despite the unfolding tragedy.

What the BJP Said

Directly blaming the Congress-led state government for the incident, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, citing "negligence".

Posting a video of the incident on his X handle, the BJP spokesperson wrote, “While people died, DK Shivakumar celebrated. And watch this... watch his arrogance. See how he smacks a person who came between him and his photo op. Shameless Congress is responsible for this. STATE-SPONSORED, MAN-MADE NEGLIGENCE. The CM and Dy CM must go.”

BJP MP Sambit Patra even cited the example of Allu Arjun's arrest and asked if the same principle will be applied in arresting DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

"BCCI President and IPL Chairman said they were unaware of any such event. Victory marches have been carried out previously as well... But the victory parades were always held at least 2 days after victory... This time gap is needed to make proper crowd management arrangements... The CM and DCM forced the team for a victory march and all these arrangements were made in just 12 hours, and the result was the death of 11 people... When a stampede occurred during the screening of Allu Arjun's movie, he was arrested. The Karnataka government gave orders for his arrest. On the same principle of Allu Arjun's arrest, will DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah be arrested?," he said.