Top Maoist Leader Barse Deva, Close Aide to Madvi Hidma, Surrenders Before Telangana Police with 19 Cadres

Hyderabad, Telangana: In a major setback to the CPI (Maoist), its last remaining fortress has collapsed following the surrender of PLGA Battalion Commander Badse Sukka, also known as Deva (DK SZCM) Sukka, who had previously replaced Madvi Hidma, surrendered to the police alongside 19 other cadres.

According to reports, the surrendered cadres also turned over several PLGA "arms dumps," including those previously managed by Hidma and Badse Deva.

In total, 48 weapons were surrendered, including 2 LMGs, 1 US-made Colt rifle, 1 Israel-made Tavor rifle, 8 AK-47 rifles, 10 INSAS rifles, 8 SLR rifles, 4 BGLs, 11 single-shot weapons, 2 grenades, 1 air gun, 2,206 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Additionally, a net amount of Rs 20,30,000 was recovered from them.

Police officials claim that these high-profile surrenders ahead of the government's deadline emphasize the total collapse of the CPI (Maoist) PLGA wing. Reportedly, only 17 underground cadres who are natives of Telangana now remain.

Regarding the surrender, Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy said, "20 CPI Maoist cadres are surrendering, including PLGA battalion commander Deva. They also brought a large number of weapons, precisely 48 weapons. These are very high-quality weapons. The weapons include AK-47s, LMGs, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and an Israeli-made Tavor CQB."

He also elaborated on the possible reasons behind the surrender of the Maoists.

"There is a lot of internal conflict going on within the party. They are also facing health problems. The pressure from the security forces is so immense that they are unable to move from one place to another. Earlier, they used to move around very easily, but now that has completely stopped. Their movement has been completely restricted due to the presence and operations of the security forces. That is why they have now decided to come out and surrender. They had looted all the weapons from the police except for one. We need to find out how they acquired that one weapon, the CQB weapon. But all the other weapons were completely looted from the police," the DGP said.