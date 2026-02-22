Top Maoist Leader, Devji, Surrender In Telangana Along With 16 Cadres

Hyderabad: In a major development in Telangana's long-running anti-Maoist operations, Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji reportedly surrendered before the police on Sunday, along with 16 other cadres, and another top leader Malla Raji Reddy.

The surrender is believed to have taken place in the forests of Asifabad.

Devji, 60, was a native of Karimnagar district, sources said. He was serving as the general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and was appointed to the top post around eight months ago after the death of former party chief Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in May last year.

Devji was considered one of the senior-most figures in the Maoist and reportedly carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh announced by the Telangana government upon himself.

According to reports, Telangana police’s Special Intelligence Bureau, who have been handling anti-Maoist operations, is in touch with the families, and acquaintances of the Maoist leaders and cadres who are ready to surrender.

Further details are awaited.