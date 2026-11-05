‘Traders Are Not Punching Bags’: CAIT Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Rallies, Warns Of Nationwide ‘Dhikkar Diwas’ After Diwali

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has taken strong exception to the repeated disruption of commercial activities in Delhi due to political rallies, protests and demonstrations over the past month, and has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking accountability for the losses suffered by traders.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, CAIT expressed the trading community's anger over the impact of these demonstrations on businesses across the national capital. The traders' body specifically questioned the Congress rally held on November 1, 2026, and the party's continued support for protests organised by various groups during this period.

CAIT has also announced plans to observe a nationwide 'Dhikkar Diwas' (Day of Condemnation) to protest against the disruption of commercial activities. The date will be finalised at a national-level meeting of Delhi traders and prominent trade leaders from across the country, scheduled to be held in New Delhi after Diwali.

Why Has CAIT Questioned Rahul Gandhi Over Political Rallies?

At the centre of CAIT's objection is what it describes as a contradiction in Rahul Gandhi's position on supporting local businesses while backing demonstrations that restrict access to markets.

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CAIT National President B C Bhartia questioned how the Congress leader could encourage people to purchase goods from local traders while supporting activities that prevent customers from reaching their shops, particularly during the festive and wedding shopping season.

Bhartia said, “Rahul Gandhi cannot hold two contradictory positions simultaneously. On one hand, he appeals to people to purchase from local markets, while on the other, he supports political activities and demonstrations that prevent customers from reaching those very markets. This is not merely political inconsistency; it is a glaring contradiction that directly hurts the livelihoods of ordinary traders.”

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The traders' body also raised concerns over what it sees as the selective use of constitutional rights. While Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, Article 19(1)(g) protects the right to practise a profession and carry on a trade or business.

Questioning whether the right to protest was being given precedence over the right to earn a livelihood, Bhartia said, “Does Rahul Gandhi believe that the Right to Protest is superior to the Right to Trade and Earn a Livelihood? Is Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution meant only for speeches and books, or does it also protect the millions of small traders, shopkeepers, street vendors and working families whose livelihoods depend on their daily earnings? Political leaders cannot selectively invoke constitutional provisions while conveniently disregarding the rights of others.”

Who Will Compensate Traders For Their Business Losses?

CAIT has also demanded accountability from political parties and the organisers of demonstrations for the financial damage caused to businesses.

Bhartia questioned whether traders and working families would receive compensation for the losses suffered because of the protests. He said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party must answer a straightforward question: Who will compensate the traders and working families for the substantial economic losses suffered due to these demonstrations? Is there any provision in the Congress Party’s political approach under which organisers and supporters of disruptive demonstrations accept responsibility for the economic damage caused by them? Or is the livelihood of ordinary citizens considered expendable whenever political parties wish to demonstrate their political strength?"

In its letter, CAIT has put forward five questions for Rahul Gandhi. These include whether the right to protest takes priority over the right to trade, whether disrupting the commercial life of the national capital is justified, and who will bear the losses suffered by affected businesses.

The traders' body has also asked how Gandhi can encourage people to shop locally while supporting demonstrations that restrict access to markets. It further wants to know whether the Congress and its political allies accept responsibility for the economic hardship caused by the protests and whether the leader would tolerate similar disruptions if his own livelihood or daily earnings were affected.

CAIT Plans National Meeting After Diwali, Awaits Rahul Gandhi's Response

CAIT has maintained that the issue is not limited to Delhi and could affect commercial centres in other parts of the country if left unaddressed.

Bhartia pointed out that Delhi is a major economic centre, with its markets supporting millions of livelihoods and contributing significantly to the national economy and government revenues. He said traders should not have to bear the consequences of political confrontations.

Bhartia said, “India’s traders are not punching bags for anyone’s political battles. They are the backbone of the country’s domestic economy, major generators of employment and partners in nation-building. They are not asking for any special privileges; they are simply demanding respect for their constitutional rights. Rahul Gandhi must understand that opposing the government is a democratic right, but destroying someone else’s livelihood in the name of political opposition is neither democracy nor responsible political leadership.”

The organisation said it would first wait for Rahul Gandhi's response to the letter. Following this, a meeting involving Delhi traders and prominent trade representatives from different states will be held in the national capital after Diwali to decide the next course of action.