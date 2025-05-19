Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru as Incessant Rainfall and Waterlogging Disrupts Daily Life Across the City

A traffic advisory has been issued in Bengaluru following incessant rainfall and subsequent waterlogging in several parts of the city, severely disrupting normal life.

Heavy rain lashed the city for several hours during the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

Several videos showed water entering homes, leaving residents in a state of utter chaos.

The rainfall has wreaked havoc on people's lives, caused damage to numerous houses, and brought vehicular movement to a halt.

Videos showed vehicles submerged in water.

Commuters are facing inconvenience due to the slowdown in public transport services.

Some areas, such as the busy Silk Board junction, Bommanahalli, HRBR Layout near Manyata Tech Park, and Hebbal, have also experienced flooding.

Visuals from various parts of the city showed people struggling to wade through waterlogged streets.

In a traffic advisory, Bengaluru City Police warned commuters of disruptions in certain areas, including New BEL Road, Nagawara, Sarayipalya, and Allalasandra to Yelahanka Circle.

The advisory further urged the public to exercise extreme caution while driving.

Routes To Avoid

Some of the areas where a slowdown of traffic has been witnessed include:

1. Silk Board Junction

2. Belimatha Junction towards Binnymill

3. Prasanna Theatre area towards Basava Mantapa signal

4. Kanakapura Main Road (Nice Road) towards Konanakunte

5. HSR Layout depot towards 14th Main Road

6. Lowry railway underpass towards Mahadevapura

7. Silk Board towards Bellandur

8. Sony World signal towards Maharaja signal

9. Vidyashilpa railway underpass towards airport

10. Adarsha Junction towards Ramaiah junction

11. Shahi Garments, Bannerghatta Road towards Hulimavu gate

12. Kensington towards Gurudwara

13. Auto Mart towards Agara

14. Silk Board towards Agara signal

15. Rashrothana junction towards Ashwath Nagar junction

16. Ananda Rao Circle towards KINO Junction

17. Rashtrotthana School junction towards cloud-9 Hospital, Thanisandra road

18. RM Road towards both ASC and Hosmat Hospital Road

19. Vaddarapalya towards both sides of Hennuru main road

20. Sarjapura Wipro junction towards Ibluru and Ibluru towards Sarjapura Wipro Junction

21. Jnanabharathi towards Rajarajeshwari Nagar Arch

Yellow Alert For Bengaluru