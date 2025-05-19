Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru as Incessant Rainfall and Waterlogging Disrupts Daily Life Across the City

Updated May 19th 2025, 14:52 IST
A traffic advisory has been issued in Bengaluru following incessant rainfall and subsequent waterlogging in several parts of the city, severely disrupting normal life.
Heavy rain lashed the city for several hours during the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
Several videos showed water entering homes, leaving residents in a state of utter chaos.
The rainfall has wreaked havoc on people's lives, caused damage to numerous houses, and brought vehicular movement to a halt.
Videos showed vehicles submerged in water.
Commuters are facing inconvenience due to the slowdown in public transport services.
Some areas, such as the busy Silk Board junction, Bommanahalli, HRBR Layout near Manyata Tech Park, and Hebbal, have also experienced flooding.
Visuals from various parts of the city showed people struggling to wade through waterlogged streets.
In a traffic advisory, Bengaluru City Police warned commuters of disruptions in certain areas, including New BEL Road, Nagawara, Sarayipalya, and Allalasandra to Yelahanka Circle.
The advisory further urged the public to exercise extreme caution while driving.
Some of the areas where a slowdown of traffic has been witnessed include:
1. Silk Board Junction
2. Belimatha Junction towards Binnymill
3. Prasanna Theatre area towards Basava Mantapa signal
4. Kanakapura Main Road (Nice Road) towards Konanakunte
5. HSR Layout depot towards 14th Main Road
6. Lowry railway underpass towards Mahadevapura
7. Silk Board towards Bellandur
8. Sony World signal towards Maharaja signal
9. Vidyashilpa railway underpass towards airport
10. Adarsha Junction towards Ramaiah junction
11. Shahi Garments, Bannerghatta Road towards Hulimavu gate
12. Kensington towards Gurudwara
13. Auto Mart towards Agara
14. Silk Board towards Agara signal
15. Rashrothana junction towards Ashwath Nagar junction
16. Ananda Rao Circle towards KINO Junction
17. Rashtrotthana School junction towards cloud-9 Hospital, Thanisandra road
18. RM Road towards both ASC and Hosmat Hospital Road
19. Vaddarapalya towards both sides of Hennuru main road
20. Sarjapura Wipro junction towards Ibluru and Ibluru towards Sarjapura Wipro Junction
21. Jnanabharathi towards Rajarajeshwari Nagar Arch
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Bengaluru until Friday and predicted moderate rainfall across the city in the coming days.
