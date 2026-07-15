'Flying Buses Soon': Nitin Gadkari Reveals Next Major Mobility Plan, Reminding About the Seaplanes That Can Land on Water

Even as the debate over ethanol-blended fuel continues to make headlines, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is already shifting gears toward his next ambitious mobility project: introducing flying buses to ease urban traffic congestion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway on Tuesday, Gadkari unveiled plans to launch these "flying buses" as part of a broader, electrically powered mass rapid transit system designed for India's rapidly expanding cities.

"Soon, I am going to introduce flying buses. I have already brought seaplanes that can land on water. I even landed one in the sea myself. Under my ministry, I will develop a Mass Rapid Transport System powered by electricity. It will enable people to travel from one corner to another so quickly that they won't even realize how fast they reached," Gadkari said.

Dismissing the E20 Petrol Controversy

The announcement comes on the heels of growing pushback regarding the rollout of E20 petrol—a fuel blend containing 20% ethanol. In response to critics who argue that the mixture reduces vehicle fuel efficiency, Gadkari firmly defended the initiative last week, challenging skeptics to provide proof of mechanical damage.

Advertisement

While addressing the Viksit Bharat Conclave, the minister emphasized that India's heavy reliance on fossil fuels poses a severe economic and environmental threat, costing the nation nearly ₹22 lakh crore every year in fuel imports.

"There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one," he said, according to a report by PTI.

Advertisement

He further alleged that the backlash is artificially manufactured. "...false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns," he noted.

The Push for Cleaner Energy

India has successfully reached its target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol. The country utilizes ethanol derived from agricultural biomass—including sugarcane, corn, and rice—to cut down on crude oil imports and curb carbon emissions.