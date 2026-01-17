Tragedy at Sela Lake: Two Kerala Tourists Lose Lives After Falling Through Frozen Surface

Arunachal Pradesh: In a shocking incident reported from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, known for its pristine winter landscape, two tourists from Kerala lost their lives at the frozen Sela Lake, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most visited high-altitude destinations.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the two men reportedly stepped onto the ice-covered surface of the lake, not realising the grave danger hidden beneath.

The victims, identified as Dinu and Mahadev, were travelling towards Tawang and had stopped briefly at Sela Lake, a customary halt for tourists crossing the Sela Pass. Located at an altitude of around 13,700 feet, the lake freezes during winter and often appears firm and walkable. However, officials said the ice layer was unstable, and while the two were walking across it, the surface suddenly cracked, plunging them into the freezing water below.

Local authorities were informed immediately, following which a large-scale rescue operation was launched. Rescue teams managed to retrieve the body of one of the tourists on Friday. As night fell and visibility dropped sharply amid severe cold conditions, the search for the second individual had to be suspended.

Advertisement

Operations resumed early on Saturday morning. After hours of effort, rescue personnel recovered the second body at around 8 am, bringing a tragic end to the search.

The rescue operation was carried out through the combined efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Bomdila, the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Arunachal Pradesh Police. Four trained divers from the SDRF and the Army were deployed, working in extremely challenging conditions marked by low temperatures, thin oxygen levels, and icy waters.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police, Tawang, DW Thongon confirmed that the mishap occurred while the tourists were on their way to Tawang. He stated that Sela Lake attracts a large number of visitors every winter, many of whom are tempted to walk on the frozen surface without understanding the risks involved.