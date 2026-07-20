J&K: Death Toll Mounts To 18 As Rescue Operations Intensify; BJP Delegation To Visit Flood-Hit Areas
The death toll from the catastrophic weather has officially risen to 18, with the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri bearing the absolute brunt of nature’s fury.
- India News
- 1 min read
J&K: As relentless severe rainfall continues to trigger severe flash floods and landslides across the region, widespread devastation and a mounting death toll have left Jammu and Kashmir rocked.
With the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri experiencing the full brunt of nature's wrath, the weather-related death toll has increased to 18.
According to sources, Poonch has reported 15 fatalities, while three deaths have been confirmed in neighbouring Rajouri.
The Dara Sangla area in Poonch witnessed severe destruction, where over 20 houses were completely washed away by raging floodwaters.
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The sudden loss of infrastructure has severely disrupted lives, forcing stranded residents to use temporary bridges to re-establish vital community connectivity.
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The region has suffered massive damage to both public and private property, fundamentally altering the local landscape overnight.
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