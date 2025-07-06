Tragedy in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu: 2-Year-Old Loses Life in Heart-Wrenching Auto Accident

Ramanathapuram: A wave of grief swept through the Chinnakkadai area of Ramanathapuram after a devastating accident claimed the life of a two-year-old girl. The heartbreaking incident, which took place near her home, was caught on a nearby CCTV camera and has left the local community in deep shock.

The child was the youngest daughter of Zakir Hussain, a resident of Chinnakkadai who runs a hotel in the area. She was playing just outside her home when, in an unexpected moment, she ran toward the road. In that split second, a passing auto-rickshaw hit her.

CCTV Captured the Tragic Accident

CCTV footage shows the little girl slowly toddling toward the road, unaware of the danger ahead. As the auto moves forward, she enters its blind spot. Tragedy strikes as the vehicle runs over her.

A woman walking from the opposite direction witnessed the horrific moment and immediately raised an alarm. The auto driver, alerted by her screams, stopped and rushed out to check. By then, neighbours and bystanders had gathered and quickly moved the seriously injured child to the hospital.

Despite their swift efforts, the young girl succumbed to her injuries soon after reaching the hospital, reportedly before treatment could even begin.

The entire neighbourhood of Chinnakkadai is in mourning. The unsettling visuals from the CCTV camera continue to haunt residents, and the tragedy has cast a shadow of sorrow over both the street where the accident occurred and the local hospital.