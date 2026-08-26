6 Killed, Several Injured as Hyderabad-Vijayawada Bus Rams Truck in Telangana's Suryapet, CM Revanth Reddy Condoles Deaths

Suryapet: In a tragic incident, six people lost their lives, and several passengers were injured after a private travel bus collided with a moving truck in the early hours of Wednesday under Kodad Rural police station limits in Suryapet district.

According to police officials, the accident occurred around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the private bus collided with the truck.

"A total of 43 passengers were travelling in the bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The accident happened near Durgapuram stage. We have shifted the deceased to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and are currently investigating the matter," police said.

The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to ensure better medical treatment for the injured, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

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Reacting to the accident, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said it was unfortunate that the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada met with an accident and called for immediate ex-gratia assistance to the families of the deceased.

"It is unfortunate that the bus travelling to Vijayawada from Hyderabad has met with an accident, and over six people are reportedly dead. Our condolences are with their families. The government should immediately announce ex-gratia for the families of the deceased, and those who are injured should be provided proper treatment at the nearest available and best hospitals," Rao told ANI.

He also called for strengthening road safety measures in the state, saying that road accidents have become increasingly frequent.

"Whatever may be the reason, road safety measures have to be strengthened by the government. All necessary precautions should also be taken by drivers and transport owners and companies," he said.

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao also expressed grief over the accident and attributed the increasing number of road accidents to factors including overspeeding.

"Roads have improved, and travel has become faster. With this travel speed, almost every day when we wake up... early this morning, passengers and buses travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada met with an accident near Suryapet. Six people have lost their lives, and many sustained injuries," Hanumanth Rao said.

He urged authorities to take strict action against overspeeding and ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.

"In my opinion, please, if this overspeeding is not controlled, more such incidents will keep taking place. It is deeply painful for the families of the deceased. At the same time, the government must immediately ensure proper medical treatment for the injured," he said.

Hanumanth Rao also urged the Transport Minister and Chief Minister to provide ex-gratia assistance to the families of the victims and called for increased traffic police deployment on highways.

"Traffic police must increase deployment on highways to prevent such accidents. This occurred in the early morning hours, when drivers often speed while feeling drowsy. In their rush to reach destinations on time, they increase their speed, leading to fatal crashes," he said.