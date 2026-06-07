Tragedy Strikes Mumbai Concert: Man Dies, Female Friend Falls Ill After 'Medical Emergency' At Late Night Music Event In Worli

Worli: A 28-year-old man died and his 31-year-old female friend fell ill after medical emergencies during a late night concert in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The incident took place at 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' music event at the NSCI Dome Worli.

Man Collapses During Concert

The duo were attending the music event when Vrishabh Mahendra Gangurde from Mahim collapsed at the crowded venue after developing some health complications.

He was rushed from the concert venue to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared dead.

NSCI Dome packed with crowd during concert

Notably, during the same concert, his friend also complained of ill health, following which she was shifted to Jaslok Hospital for medical treatment. After receiving the required medical help, the woman was reported to be in a stable condition.

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A case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at the Tardeo Police Station.

Overdose Or Alcohol Consumption?

It was earlier suspected that the medical emergencies were a result of drug overdose. However, police could find no evidence of drug substance.

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During enquiry, the woman revealed that she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks during the concert. As per reports, she and her friend Vrishabh were highly intoxicated during the live music event.

Police Probing The Matter

Police are conducting further investigation to determine the cause of Vrishabh's death. It is suspected that he die after suffering a heart attack. However, the exact cause of his death could only be ascertained after post-mortem and forensic reports.

“We are examining the inside CCTV cameras and other electronic devices,” Mumbai Police said.

Further details are awaited.