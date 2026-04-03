Passengers Alert! Train Timings Changed on These Routes: Check If Your Journey Is Affected from May-End

New Delhi: If you are planning a train journey in the coming weeks, this is one update you should not ignore. Indian Railways has revised timings for several major express trains passing through Bhadrak and Jajpur K Road and the changes, though small on paper, can make a big difference to your journey.

The new schedule will come into effect between May 28 and early June 2026, depending on the train. Many trains will now arrive earlier by 10 to 30 minutes. For passengers, this means one simple thing: if you rely on old timings, you could miss your train.

Key trains like the Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express and Shalimar–Thiruvananthapuram Express now have revised arrival times at both stations. Several weekly and bi-weekly services have also been adjusted. In some cases, there is no change at one station but a shift at another making it important to check your specific train, not just assume.

Why this matters is simple. Even a 15-minute change can affect connecting trains, station pickups, or last-mile travel. Early morning and late-night travellers are likely to feel the biggest impact.

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But this is not happening in isolation. These changes are part of a much larger overhaul happening across Indian Railways in 2026. From April 1, passengers can now change their boarding station up to just 30 minutes before departure- a major shift from earlier rules that required changes a day in advance. This gives more flexibility, especially for those whose travel plans change at the last minute.

Railways is also working on long-term improvements, including faster trains, new routes, and even high-speed rail corridors to cut travel time across regions.

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For now, the takeaway is clear- train travel in India is changing fast. Timings are being fine-tuned, systems are being upgraded, and rules are becoming more passenger-friendly.

But for the common traveller, the most important step is still the simplest one, check your train timing again before you leave for the station.

Here is the revised time table for these trains.