Training Aircraft Skids Off Solapur Airport Runway During Take-Off, Woman Trainee Pilot Escapes Unhurt

New Delhi: A training aircraft skidded off the runway while attempting to take off at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra on Thursday, November 12. The woman trainee pilot operating the aircraft escaped unhurt in the incident, officials said.

The incident occurred during a take-off attempt, when the aircraft veered off the paved runway and moved onto the unpaved surface. Preliminary information indicated that the trainee pilot did not sustain any injuries.

Following the incident, emergency response teams, including fire services personnel, police and an ambulance, were rushed to the airport. Officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the runway mishap.

Visuals from the scene showed the aircraft in a tilted, nose-down position after it skidded off the runway. The aircraft appeared to have come to a halt after leaving the paved surface.

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According to the initial reports, the aircraft was being operated for flight training purposes. The circumstances that led to the aircraft veering off the runway during the take-off manoeuvre were not immediately known.

There was no immediate official information regarding the extent of damage sustained by the aircraft or whether airport operations were affected following the incident.

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The incident comes amid renewed attention on aviation safety, particularly concerning training aircraft and the risks associated with critical flight operations such as take-offs and landings.