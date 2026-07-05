'Traitors, If You Have Courage...': Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At TMC Rebels, Dares Them To Join BJP

New Delhi: Amid the political crisis in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee harshly criticised the Trinamool Congress rebels, alleging they are colluding with the BJP to fracture the party. She challenged them to abandon the pretense and publicly defect to the BJP if they are truly brave enough.

During her first Facebook Live broadcast since the TMC's major internal crisis began, Banerjee defended her leadership and criticised the defectors.

She insisted that the party’s Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21 will proceed despite alleged administrative interference, asserting that while individuals may depart, the institution itself remains resilient.

Loyalist resignation row

These comments followed the resignation of veteran associate Chandrima Bhattacharya from her roles as West Bengal president and other party positions.

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In response to Banerjee’s accusations, the BJP claimed that TMC members are defecting because the "cut-money culture" that previously unified the party has collapsed since the BJP took power.

Meanwhile, Chandrima Bhattacharya termed Mamata's remarks accusing her of "handing over" the Trinamool Bhavan to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction as the reason behind her resignation from the party.

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Bhattacharya said, "You saw what happened yesterday. An incident happened at Trinamool Bhavan. After that, Mamata ji spoke to me over the phone. She told me, 'You handed over Trinamool Bhavan to them.' This hurt me. There was no need to say this."

What Mamata said in video

In a video message, TMC supremo said, "Those who were associated with the Trinamool Congress and won elections on the party symbol bearing my signature are now claiming that the party has ceased to exist since 2023. You contested the election on the party's symbol only after I approved your candidature and signed off on it; that is when the Election Commission accepted your nomination. There is a limit to betrayal."

'Join BJP…'

The former West Bengal Chief Minister further dared the party's rebel faction to have the courage to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"You have betrayed the very party that gave you a political identity. Now, you are openly working for the BJP. If you have the courage, go and formally join the BJP. What do you think? That I am dead? We know the chances of the party symbol being allotted to you are slim. When I go among the people wearing this symbol, will you be able to silence my voice?" Banerjee remarked.

Mamata on eggs row

She further slammed the ruling West Bengal government over not giving eggs in mid-day meals.

"Children are not getting eggs in their mid-day meals, yet you are throwing eggs. We were in power for 15 years, but we never used the police to carry out such acts. You are making Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs) and Officers-in-Charge (OCs) do the work of block presidents. I do not blame those who have left. They have families, property, and responsibilities. But remember, I too have a family. The Trinamool Congress family of Maa, Mati, Manush is my family," she added.

Drama in West Bengal politics

Her remarks come at a time of high drama in West Bengal politics, as the property owner of the TMC's state party office in Kolkata locked the premises from the inside following reports that the rebel faction had taken possession of the building.

Speaking on the property issues, the TMC supremo futher added that no one can forcibly occupy Trinamool Bhavan.

"Those who took over the Trinamool Bhavan yesterday claimed that the rent had not been paid. Let me make it clear that the premises had been rented until October 2027. No one is saying that I signed the agreement. This is the property of the institution, not of any individual. It belongs to Maa, Mati, Manush. No one can forcibly occupy it. We have the documents. We pay ₹1 lakh in rent every month. Today, you may seize a building with the help of central forces, but you cannot capture people's hearts in this way," she added.

Mamata as TMC chief

Regarding reports that the dissident faction had seized the party's Kolkata headquarters, Banerjee clarified that the lease is held by the TMC until October 2027. She declared that the property belongs to the party and cannot be forcibly taken by anyone, reiterating that while individuals may depart, the institution remains, and no one can usurp the assets of "Ma, Mati, Manush."

She announced that the Trinamool Congress office operating from her residence would henceforth function as the party’s principal office.