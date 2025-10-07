Transnational Narco-Terror Ring: NIA Chargesheets 8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Linked to LeT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an eighth supplementary chargesheet in the 2020 narco-terror case, which involved smuggling drugs from Pakistan into India via Gujarat to finance the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. This recent chargesheet names eight additional accused, bringing the total number of accused in the case to 34 (26 arrested and 8 absconding).

The NIA has established a comprehensive narco-terror conspiracy masterminded by three key individuals:

-Simranjit Singh Sandhu (based in Italy)

-Tanveer Bedi (based in Australia)

-Ankush Kapoor (based in India)

Key Accused and Their Roles

The drugs in the case relate to the smuggling of 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan by sea into Gujarat, with subsequent transportation to Punjab. The profits from the drug sales were funneled to fund the banned terrorist organization LeT. The conspiracy spanned Indian states including Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, and Chandigarh, and had an international footprint across countries such as Italy, Australia, UAE, Pakistan, Iran, and Thailand.

The eight newly charged individuals are:

Simranjit Singh Sandhu (Italy): Identified as the overall mastermind, responsible for organizing the illegal drug transportation, storage, processing, and terror funding.

Tanveer Singh Bedi (Australia): Actively involved in the smuggling and transferring of drug proceeds through international hawala channels to fund LeT activities in India.

Ankush Kapoor (India): A key mastermind in India who managed on-ground activities in Punjab, coordinating logistics, storage, local distribution, and facilitating funding to co-accused.

Tariq alias Bhaijaan (Pakistani National): Played a pivotal role in coordinating the sea route smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, overseeing its transport, distribution in Punjab, and channeling proceeds to LeT operatives.

Gagandeep Singh Arora: A hawala operator, currently absconding, charged for facilitating large-scale money laundering and illegal fund transfers to terror operatives.

Tamanna Gupta, Sukhbir Singh alias Happy, and Anwar Masih: Charged for their deliberate roles in the terror funding conspiracy.