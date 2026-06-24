Trapped, Starved, And Guarded By Pitbulls: Behind The Nightmare Of 13 Bonded Labourers Rescued From UP Factory

New Delhi: Thirteen labourers seeking employment in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district allegedly found themselves trapped in a harrowing nightmare for nearly two years.

According to the workers, they were lured with promises of fair wages, only to be held captive, stripped of their identity documents and phones, and subjected to starvation and brutal beatings, all while being monitored by two pitbull dogs to prevent any chance of escape.

On Monday, a joint operation by the police, the Labour Department, and local administration uncovered a suspected case of bonded labour at the bag-manufacturing facility.

The rescued workers, who hailed from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, various parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, alleged that they were lured by promises of fair wages, only to be subjected to months of brutal mistreatment upon their arrival at the factory.

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The workers alleged that their identity documents and mobile phones were confiscated, effectively isolating them from their families and severely hindering any attempt to escape.

How cops reached the factory

The operation was launched after one of the labourers managed to escape the factory and alert the police, reporting that numerous workers were being held captive on the premises.

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Acting on this intelligence, a joint team comprising police, local administration, and Labour Department officials raided the facility.

During the operation, they rescued thirteen workers: Ramu, Vikram, Narayan, Sitaram, Santosh, Shivam Jatav, Jagdish, Rajhans, Sahil, Ranjeet Paswan, Dilshad, Ujjwal, and Sonu Chauhan. Authorities arrested two suspects, Shivam Tyagi and Pradeep Baliyan, and confiscated sticks and other weapons allegedly used to assault the labourers.

Aadhaar taken away

The rescued labourers reported that they had been brought to the factory approximately two years ago with promises of regular wages.

Upon arrival, they alleged that their mobile phones and identity documents were confiscated. The workers claimed they were deprived of adequate food, often receiving only dry bread once a day, and were subjected to repeated physical abuse if they questioned their conditions or attempted to flee.

Furthermore, they alleged that two pitbull dogs were kept on the premises to intimidate them and enforce their captivity.

Some workers claimed the abuse continued for months, with their bodies bearing visible marks of the alleged torture.

Probe underway

Police are also investigating allegations that several workers held in captivity at the factory for an extended period may have died.

While officials have not yet confirmed these reports, they stated that the matter is being thoroughly examined as part of the ongoing investigation. The rescued workers were subsequently taken for medical examinations and treatment. Following the operation, officials greeted them with garlands and began making arrangements for their safe return home.