'Travel Only On...': J&K Administration Issues Strict Advisory For Amarnath Pilgrims, Urges Them To Stick To Registered Dates

New Delhi: The administration in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a strict advisory regarding the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which began on Friday, emphasising that no pilgrim will be permitted to undertake the journey to the holy cave shrine prior to their officially registered date.

On Friday, officials released a formal appeal to the public, urging all pilgrims to strictly adhere to their assigned travel schedules.

The directive serves as a clear management measure to ensure safety, crowd control, and logistical order throughout the pilgrimage. Authorities have explicitly requested that participants wait for their designated turn and avoid arriving early, as entry will be denied to anyone attempting to bypass their confirmed appointment.

The advisory was issued to highlight the daily limit on pilgrim numbers set by the Supreme Court, a measure intended to prioritize devotee safety and ensure the annual pilgrimage proceeds smoothly.

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Officials stated that advance registration was made available well ahead of the pilgrimage through both designated bank branches nationwide and online portals, ensuring that most pilgrims had ample time to finalize their arrangements.

Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration

Officials cautioned that Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration is severely limited and cannot support the high volume of unregistered pilgrims currently arriving in Jammu and Kashmir.

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"All pilgrims are requested to reach Jammu and Kashmir only after completing their advance registration. It is not possible to accommodate thousands of pilgrims under the Tatkal facility," the advisory said.

For pilgrims arriving before their scheduled dates, it added, "No pilgrim will be permitted to undertake the yatra before the date mentioned in their registration. Pilgrims are requested to travel only on their allotted date."

Unregistered pilgrims currently in Jammu and Kashmir have been instructed to await their turn and adhere to the official registration protocols.

Authorities assured devotees that every registered participant will be granted a chance to complete the yatra, provided they follow daily capacity and safety regulations. Pilgrims were also urged to cooperate with officials to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds safely and efficiently.

Yatra begins today

Marking the formal commencement of the 57-day annual pilgrimage, the first batches of Amarnath Yatris on Friday morning departed from the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam toward the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Amid spiritually charged atmospheres and echoing chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole,' the administrative machinery and security forces cleared the tracks early in the morning to facilitate the departure from both the Ganderbal and Anantnag axes.