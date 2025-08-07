Republic World
  • Treasure Trove Discovered in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Gold Reserves Confirmed by Scientists

Updated 7 August 2025 at 14:44 IST

Treasure Trove Discovered in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Gold Reserves Confirmed by Scientists

Geologists have confirmed a major discovery of gold, copper, and other metals in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The discovery, which covers an estimated 100 hectares in the Mahangwa region, could contain lakhs of tons of gold.

Reported by: Namya Kapur
Treasure Trove Discovered in Madhya Pradesh; Gold Deposits Confirmed by Scientists
Treasure Trove Discovered in Madhya Pradesh; Gold Deposits Confirmed by Scientists | Image: X

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Geologists have found substantial gold reserves along with copper and some other metals covering 100 hectares of land in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

According to experts, this new discovery might change the economic landscape of the region.

The results follow years of sampling and exploration in the Mahangwa region in Sihora Tehsil, which is already well-known for its massive iron and manganese reserves.

The gold reserves cover an estimated 100 hectares, according to a preliminary survey data, and specialists predict that the amount of gold might reach lakhs of tons.

If this prediction comes true, this would rank Jabalpur as one of India's most mineral-rich areas. This would play an important role in altering the economy of the area.

A team from the Department of Geology and Mineral Resources' Regional Office carried out a thorough geological survey that made the discovery possible.

Through soil sampling throughout Mahangwa Kewalri, the team used the method of chemical analysis to confirm the presence of copper and other valuable metals in addition to gold.

Regarding this, an official said, "The evidence is conclusive," adding that the chemical tests verified significant amounts of gold, copper, and other valuable minerals.

This discovery is one of the most significant mineral discoveries in central India in recent years.

With recent discovery of gold in both Katni and Jabalpur, geologists and miners are showing a newfound interest in the area.

Jabalpur, which is known for the exportation of minerals and iron ore, may become a more important location in central India for investors.

The place is already renowned for supporting India's mineral industry and is currently home to 42 active mines that extract iron, manganese, laterite, limestone, and silica sand.

It exports a large amount of iron abroad, notably to China.

Now that gold has been found there, the region might witness a surge in industrial investment.

Accessing the recently verified gold reserves will need a comparatively smaller cost as the region already has the process to do it in place.

To determine the feasibility of mining the gold deposits, thorough exploratory work will be carried out in the next phase of operations there.

Officials think that this discovery, which would be a rare victory for India's mineral exploration efforts, could significantly increase state revenue, local employment, and possibly even national gold reserves with careful planning.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 7 August 2025 at 14:43 IST