'Treated Like a Dog’: Man Dies in Kerala Hospital, Family Protests Outside MLA Office Alleging 'Medical Negligence'

Kerala: Protests erupted in Kerala over the death of Venu K, a 48-year-old resident of Panmana, who allegedly died due to medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital, triggering public outrage.

Youth Congress workers, along with the relatives of Venu K, gathered outside the office of Left MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai, demanding a transparent and impartial probe into the incident.

They accused the hospital authorities of gross negligence and inhuman treatment, claiming that Venu was forced to sleep on the floor.

What led to the death of Venu?

Venu had complained of severe chest pain and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, where he later died.

An audio clip that surfaced hours before his death allegedly captures Venu expressing distress over the denial of treatment. The family alleged that he was “treated like a dog” during his stay at the hospital.

A medical report submitted on Thursday reportedly pointed to serious lapses in healthcare delivery. However, the controversy deepened after MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai posted on Facebook giving a clean chit to the hospital staff.

