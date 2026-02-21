'Treated Like Criminal': YouTuber Sachin Awasthi Claims He Was Detained In S Korea, China For 38 Hrs

Seoul: YouTuber Sachin Awasthi on Saturday claimed that he was detained in Jeju Island, South Korea, and China for 38 hours. Awasthi claimed that he was denied entry without any "proper explanation" in Juju Island and kept in a "jail-like" detention centre. The influencer was allegedly blackmailed into booking a "really expensive" return ticket to India.

In a post on X, Awasthi said, "Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea, excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed." He added, “We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation, just told to wait. And we waited.”

'Given Jail Food'

The influencer said that he was kept in a jail-like detention centre with no sunlight. He added that he was given "jail food". He further said, “Nobody told us what was going to happen. They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket.”

He added that he had a similar experience in China. "Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone, and no food and limited water. Sleeping conditions were worst. By the time we were told we would be sent back, we were mentally drained. The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price. At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safe," he wrote.

‘Treated like Criminals’

He clarified that he was not sharing the story for sympathy or drama. He added, “Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS. Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect.”