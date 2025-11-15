Tribal pride has been integral part of India's consciousness, cannot forget contribution of tribal society in freedom movement: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that tribal pride has been an integral part of India's consciousness for thousands of years, and the country cannot forget the contribution of tribal society in the freedom movement.

Addressing a gathering here on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, PM Modi said his government started celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

"Tribal pride has been an integral part of India's consciousness for thousands of years. Whenever the question of the country's honour, self-respect, and self-rule has arisen... our tribal society has stood at the forefront. We cannot forget the contribution of tribal society in the freedom movement," he said.

He accused the Congress governments of neglecting the tribal community during their rule. "For six decades, the Congress governments left tribal communities to fend for themselves. Malnutrition persisted, education was scarce, and these shortcomings became the unfortunate identity of many tribal regions. Congress governments remained indifferent. For BJP, tribal welfare has always been a priority. We have moved forward with a firm resolve to end the injustice faced by our tribal brothers and sisters," he said.

PM Modi said that his government has taken several steps to empower the tribal community.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) -- one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects symbolizing the nation's leap into the era of high-speed connectivity.

The MAHSR spans approximately 508 kilometres, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India's transportation infrastructure.

Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85% of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed.

