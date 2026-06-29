Triple Murder In Single Night Shakes Bengaluru: 2 Women Killed, History-Sheeter Hacked To Death

Bengaluru: A wave of brutal violence swept across Bengaluru on Sunday night as three separate killings unfolded in a span of just a few hours.

The bloody chain of events left two women dead in their homes and a history-sheeter hacked to death in full public view, pushing the city's police force into overdrive and raising fresh concerns over urban security.

The first tragedy struck in Mahalakshmi Layout, where a 23-year-old woman identified as Anjali was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Rajeev. According to investigators, the couple had been in a relationship for more than three years.

However, a bitter dispute erupted over marriage; Anjali's family had been staunchly opposed to the alliance due to Rajeev's extensive criminal background.

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Following a heated argument on Sunday evening, Rajeev assaulted Anjali with a knife. Law enforcement moved swiftly, tracking down and arresting the accused shortly after the crime.

Hours later, a second murder came to light under the Bommanahalli police station limits. Krishna Barman, a 40-year-old woman, was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Muniyappa Layout.

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Preliminary medical reviews suggest she was strangled to death. Because there were no immediate signs of forced entry, investigators strongly suspect the perpetrator was an acquaintance.

Detectives are currently analysing her mobile phone records, recent contacts, and local CCTV footage to map out suspect movements.

Before the night concluded, a brazen gangland execution unfolded near IG Circle on JP Nagar Road. Raja, alias "Halmuk" Raja, a notorious history-sheeter with a long rap sheet including murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery, was intercepted in broad daylight by a rival gang.

CCTV footage captured a bone-chilling sequence where multiple assailants emerged from a yellow-board commercial car and chased Raja down the busy street.

The attackers repeatedly struck him with machetes, continuing the assault even after he collapsed on the asphalt. The gang fled the scene immediately. Raja was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his horrific injuries.

Bengaluru Police suspect the daylight execution is the latest flashpoint in a deadly, decade-long gang rivalry.

Separate specialised teams have been formed to crack down on the fugitives in all three independent cases.