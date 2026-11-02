Tripura Border Tense After Smugglers Brutally Assault 3 BSF Jawans, Attempt To Snatch Rifles

Agartala: Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were brutally assaulted by a group of alleged smugglers in the Ashabari area under Boxanagar in Tripura on Monday, triggering tension in the locality.

The attackers reportedly also attempted to snatch firearms from the injured personnel and vandalised a government vehicle.

According to sources, the incident took place around 9 AM near Gate Nos. 174 and 175 along the barbed-wire border fence under Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP). Alleged smugglers were reportedly attempting to transport illegal goods through the area when personnel of the 49th Battalion, deployed on duty, chased them.

The smugglers reportedly scattered in different directions during the pursuit. However, BSF personnel managed to detain one alleged smuggler, identified as Hefzur Rahman, around 400 metres from the spot.

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Meanwhile, three BSF personnel from Rahimpur Kantamura BOP were travelling towards Boxanagar in a vehicle. As they reached the blockade site, a group of alleged smugglers reportedly launched a sudden and violent attack on them.

According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, the attackers brutally assaulted the jawans, causing serious head injuries. The personnel were allegedly thrown to the ground, while the attackers also attempted to snatch their service weapons. The government vehicle in which the jawans had arrived was also severely vandalised.

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Sources further claimed that several Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling activities while staying in the Ashabari area, were among the attackers. However, these claims are yet to be officially confirmed.

Following the incident, additional BSF personnel rushed to the spot from Ashabari BOP, forcing the attackers to flee in different directions.

A CCTV camera installed at a house located opposite the site of the attack is believed to have captured the incident. Police and BSF personnel have reportedly collected the footage for investigation.

Senior police and BSF officials subsequently visited Boxanagar to assess the situation and review the circumstances surrounding the attack. Boxanagar Police are reportedly investigating the incident and tracking down those involved.