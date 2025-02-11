Tripura Man Kills Wife After Altercation, Walks Into Police Station For Confession

Agartala: A shocking incident surfaced in the West Tripura district on Tuesday, where a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and walked into a police station to report the crime. The accused, identified as Shyamal Das, allegedly killed his wife Swapna, following a heated altercation at their home. After killing the accused spent several hours with the body and later reported the crime to the police on his own.

According to Sub-Inspector Shyamal Paul of the Amtali police station, Das had a quarrel with his wife over some family issues on Monday night. In a fit of rage, Das hit his wife with a blunt object, killing her on the spot.

Das spent the entire night with the body inside his house. The next day, at around 1.20 pm, he walked into the police station and claimed that his wife was lying in a pool of blood inside their house. A police team immediately went to the spot and recovered the body.

"We sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation," Sub-Inspector Paul said. Das was arrested and is currently in police custody.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the district.