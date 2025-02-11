Published 23:46 IST, February 11th 2025
Tripura Man Kills Wife After Fight, Spends Night with Body Before Surrendering
A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a heated argument, spent several hours with her body, and then walked into a police station to confess.
- India News
- 1 min read
Agartala: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a heated argument in Tripura, spent several hours with her body, and then walked into a police station to confess, according to officers on Tuesday. The accused, Shyamal Das, a resident of the Amtali police station area in West Tripura district, was arrested.
According to police, Das had a quarrel with his wife, Swapna, over family matters on Monday night.
In a fit of rage, he struck her with a blunt object, killing her on the spot. Instead of informing anyone, he stayed in the house with the body throughout the night.
On Tuesday afternoon, at around 1:20 pm, Das walked into the police station and informed officers that his wife was lying in a pool of blood inside their home.
A police team immediately rushed to the location and recovered the body.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation was launched.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:46 IST, February 11th 2025