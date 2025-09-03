Tripura: Police rescue two minor girls, abductors held

Tripura: In a swift operation, Police rescued two minor girls from Jorabat. According to OC Paritosh Das one minor girl was abducted by Sagar Mia, son of Jabbar Mia from Khayerpur, while the other minor girl was abducted by Jolfu Mia of Kanchanmala.

Police later confirmed that Jolfu Mia is a married man whose wife had eloped with another person some years ago.

Speaking to ANI, Paritosh Das said, "Yesterday, we received information that two minor girls had been abducted. Later, through SDR and CDR, we tracked their tower location, which showed Jorhat, Assam.

After that, our team went there, rescued the girls, and also apprehended the boys involved. Their names are Julfu Mia and Sagar Mia. One of them is from Kanchanmala, and the other is from Khayerpur.

He added "Both were involved in the kidnapping case. We have already registered a case, and the investigation is still ongoing. We will provide further updates later."

The victims' families immediately lodged complaints at Amtali Police Station, Agartala prompting quick action from the Officer-in-Charge (OC), Paritosh Das. With assistance from the Jorabat Police Outpost in Guwahati, Assam, both abductors were detained.

After completing all necessary legal procedures, the girls and the accused were flown back to the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Subsequently, the families of the two victims filed formal cases of abduction against the accused. Police have taken both the culprits into custody and confirmed that provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act may also be invoked.