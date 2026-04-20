Trivial Dispute, Tragic End: Luxury Car Owner Kills Man Over Parking Space in Delhi's Preet Vihar

New Delhi: A trivial dispute over parking space turned into a tragedy in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar area during the early hours of Monday, leaving a 34-year-old man dead. The victim, identified as Pankaj Nayyar, was allegedly shot by his brother’s neighbour following a heated late-night confrontation.

The Conflict Preet Vihar

The incident unfolded at building A-144 in Preet Vihar, where the victim’s brother, Paras Nayyar (43), resides. According to family members, the accused, Gaurav Sharma, was staying on the upper ground floor of the same building as a tenant.

The friction began when Paras asked Sharma to move his Toyota Fortuner to make room for his own vehicle. Sharma, who also owns a BMW, reportedly had parking space allotted for only one car. When the argument escalated, Paras contacted his brother, Pankaj, who travelled from Noida to Preet Vihar to intervene.

Escalation and Fatal Shooting

Upon Pankaj’s arrival, a fresh and more aggressive argument broke out between the brothers and Sharma. As tempers flared, Sharma allegedly drew a pistol and opened fire on Pankaj.

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Delhi Police received a PCR call at 2:22 AM reporting the gunfire. Pankaj, who sustained critical gunshot wounds to the chest, was rushed to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital in Nirman Vihar. However, doctors there pronounced him dead on arrival.

Suspect at Large

Following the shooting, Gaurav Sharma and his accomplices fled the premises. Police confirmed that Sharma is currently on the run, and multiple teams are conducting raids across the region to apprehend him.

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The Preet Vihar Police Station has formally registered an FIR against the accused, invoking Sections 103(1) (Murder), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.