  • Truck Crashes into Temple Ground on Moradabad-Agra Highway After Driver Falls Asleep

Published 10:06 IST, September 4th 2024

Truck Crashes into Temple Ground on Moradabad-Agra Highway After Driver Falls Asleep

A concrete mixer truck entered the temple premises on the Moradabad-Agra highway on Wednesday, after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
10:06 IST, September 4th 2024