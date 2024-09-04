Published 10:06 IST, September 4th 2024
Truck Crashes into Temple Ground on Moradabad-Agra Highway After Driver Falls Asleep
A concrete mixer truck entered the temple premises on the Moradabad-Agra highway on Wednesday, after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
Image: PTI/File
