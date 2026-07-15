'True Face Exposed': BJP Shares TVK Bribery Video As Vijay's 'No Corruption' Call Goes Viral

Chennai: A major political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video allegedly showing a senior functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) accepting a bribe.

The visual evidence has quickly gone viral, sparking intense debate as it directly clashes with TVK founder-leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s highly publicised stance against corruption.

The controversy gained traction after the BJP shared footage online of a TVK official engaging in corrupt practices.

According to BJP representatives, the video features a person identified as Veera, the Joint Secretary of the TVK's Thavatcha East District unit, allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.3 lakh from a local government contractor. BJP leaders immediately seized on the video, distributing it under the tagline "True Face Exposed."

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Opposition leaders have pointed out the stark irony of the footage, given that the newly formed TVK government had recently launched anti-corruption initiatives, including a highly promoted "Bribe Buster" WhatsApp helpline.

The timing of the video has proved highly damaging for the TVK, coinciding with a massive social media push highlighting Vijay's zero-tolerance policy toward administrative malpractice.

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In political rallies and official statements, Vijay has consistently positioned his party as a clean, transparent alternative to the traditional Dravidian majors.

BJP state representatives have used the footage to target the TVK leadership directly, questioning whether Vijay’s anti-corruption rhetoric is merely a public relations exercise.

"While TVK's leadership preaches high moral standards and promises a corruption-free administration, their ground-level functionaries are caught on camera engaging in the same old under-the-table dealings," a senior BJP leader stated.

The video has triggered a wave of political sparring in Tamil Nadu. Other opposition parties, including the AIADMK, have also capitalised on the development to question the overall stability and integrity of the TVK administration.

While some TVK supporters have claimed the video is politically motivated and doctored to damage the party’s growing influence, the party's high command has yet to issue a formal, detailed response regarding disciplinary action against the accused functionary.