'Historic, Decisive Win': Trump Congratulates PM Modi For BJP's Massive Bengal Victory

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the ruling party, BJP’s massive sweep in West Bengal on Monday.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesman Kush Desai reportedly said.

Trump's message came after the BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal, for the first time ever, after a prolonged electoral push for more than a decade.

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West Bengal was ruled by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for 15 years. Prior to this, the state was ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for 35 years till 2011. The BJP's victory in the eastern state marks a major political shift towards right-wing ideology in the state's political journey.