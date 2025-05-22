Trump's 'Gold Card' Website to Launch Very Soon: What Does It Hold For Indians?

Washington: US President Donald Trump is all set to launch his ‘Gold Card’ website, opening new avenues for those seeking opportunities abroad. This $5 million gold card programme will attract wealthy investors from all over the world, but the big question that remains is how will it affect Indians, and what does it hold for Indians dreaming of settling abroad?

The $5 million ‘Gold Card’ investor visa programme from Donald Trump could be a border strategic part of ‘Make America Great Again’. Luring investors from all over the world will not only upscale the US economy but will also help America put itself on the world map as a global investors' hub.

The new gold card was introduced by President Donald Trump in February to offer permanent residency to foreign nationals who are ready to make an investment of $5 million or above in the US. The programme is a gateway to permanent residency in the United States. The Gold Card visa will replace the existing EB-5 visa, which requires either a $1.8 million investment.

Fast Track US Residency

The Gold Card visa is structured to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa, which required a minimum investment of $800,000 to $1 million and the creation of at least 10 jobs for American workers. Unlike the EB-5 visa, the Gold Card visa eliminates the job creation requirement and offers a fast-track route to US residency for high-net-worth individuals.

Impact on Indian Applicants

For Indian nationals, this new visa programme presents both opportunities and challenges. Business tycoons and high-net-worth individuals from India can bypass long green card wait times by purchasing the Gold Card visa.

Gold Card Visa Programme by Trump Admin

Exclusion of Middle-Tier Investors

Unlike the EB-5 visa, which allowed pooling of funds or loans, the Gold Card visa requires full payment upfront, making it difficult for many Indian entrepreneurs.

Tax Benefits

Reports suggest that Gold Card holders may receive exemptions on US taxes for income earned abroad, making it an attractive option for global investors. The only concern here is that the focus is now shifted from skilled professionals to wealthy investors. The new Gold Card Visa programme may worsen green card backlogs for Indian professionals relying on H-1B visas.