Trump's US Envoy To India Sergio Gor Calls India Strategic Partner, Pledges To Strengthen India-US Ties

Washington: President Donald Trump's pick for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in a move that could recalibrate the dynamics of one of the world's most important bilateral relationships, called India a strategic partner for the United States. Gor, a close aide of Trump, has also pledged to strengthen ties across security, trade and shared values if confirmed.

The US nominee for ambassador to India told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington and New Delhi are not that far apart right now on a trade deal, adding that discussions had moved to an important stage. Gor also outlined the growing importance of India-US ties amidst strained relations due to tariff threats and India's purchase of Russian oil.

Notably, Donald Trump has nominated Sergio Gor to serve as the United States Ambassador to India, alongside the role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Outlining the priorities of the India-US relationship that include rebuilding trust, addressing trade frictions and expanding cooperation in climate, defence and technology, he said, “India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner….President Trump has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi. If you’ve noticed, when he goes after other nations, he goes after their leaders. When President Trump has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment Modi."

India-US Trade Deal And Tariff Tensions

Sergio Gor, Donald Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to India, faced tough questions about the administration's tariff policy towards India. When asked why India was hit with steep duties while China wasn't, Gor replied that the US holds friends to different standards and expects more from India.

Under Donald Trump, the US imposed a 25% reciprocal duty on Indian goods plus an additional 25% levy due to India's purchase of Russian oil, totalling 50%, which is among the world's highest tariffs. Trump accused India of "fueling Russia's deadly attacks on Ukraine" by buying discounted crude but hasn't imposed tougher sanctions on Moscow.

He expressed confidence during his Senate confirmation hearing that India-US tensions over tariffs will be resolved in a few weeks.

Who Is Sergio Gor, Nominated US Ambassador To India

Sergio Gor is a close aide to Donald Trump with strong conservative credentials. He is currently serving as the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Trump nominated Gor as the US Ambassador to India along with the role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs on August 22. The 38-year-old Gor would be one of the youngest US ambassadors to India.

Trump expressed complete trust in Gor, calling him a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years". Notably, Gor played an important role in filling nearly 4000 positions in the federal government with ‘America First Patriots’ in record time. The envoy's post in New Delhi has been vacant since January 2025.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, welcomed Gor's nomination, seeing it as a sign of importance and priority in India-US ties.

US Inflation Rises To Highest Level Since January

Amidst the Trump tariffs, the US consumer inflation has reportedly risen last month to its highest level since January, government data showed on Thursday. However, the analysts believed that this is unlikely to deter the central bank from an interest rate cut next week.