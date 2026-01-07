'He Is Not Happy With Me': Trump Calls PM Modi 'Good Man', Day After Warning To Further Raise Tariffs Over Russian Oil Purchase | Image: US Embassy India 'X'

New Delhi: A day after threatening to increase tariffs rapidly on India, US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with him over the high tariffs imposed due to India's purchase of Russian oil. Though Trump admitted that he has a "very good relationship" with the prime minister. Earlier, the US President had warned that he could rapidly raise tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Trump, while describing how the US has benefited from the tariffs, mentioned Prime Minister Modi in his address, praising his good relationship with him. "I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me because India is paying a lot of tariffs on its Russian oil purchases," the US President said.

Earlier, on Monday, reacting to India's Russian oil imports, Donald Trump had warned, "They (India) wanted to make me happy, basically... PM Modi is a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly..."

The US has been critical of India's energy deals with Russia, especially since the Ukraine war began in 2022. India has become one of Russia's largest buyers of discounted seaborne crude, drawing US criticism, which wants to curb Russia's energy revenues. In response, India has defended its decision to import Russian oil, citing national interest and the need for affordable energy supplies.

Advertisement

Amidst the ongoing negotiations to seal a trade deal with India, Trump's comments have added fuel to the fire, with the US threatening to raise tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi doesn't address US concerns over Russian oil imports.

India-US Tariff Tensions

Trump's statement suggested that India is apparently under pressure to reduce its reliance on Russian oil. "I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs due to its purchase of Russian oil," Trump said. However, India has consistently maintained that its energy purchases are guided by national interest and the need to ensure affordable supplies for its citizens.

Advertisement

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected US criticism, stating that New Delhi's imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. The Indian government has also stressed its commitment to safeguarding strategic and economic priorities.

US Threatens Further Tariffs

At present, the US has already imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's large-scale purchases of Russian crude. At a time when the two sides have held several rounds of talks to ensure a deal, Trump has complicated the efforts to ease the tensions between the two countries after he warned that Washington could further raise tariffs if New Delhi doesn't address US concerns.

The ongoing trade tensions have stalled negotiations between the US and India. Despite efforts to revive talks, the two sides remain far apart, with the US pushing for greater market access and India seeking concessions on issues like agricultural subsidies.